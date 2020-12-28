Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Low level politics by BJP’: Congress defends Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:31s - Published
‘Low level politics by BJP’: Congress defends Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit

‘Low level politics by BJP’: Congress defends Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit

Congress has hit back at the BJP for mocking Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit as the party celebrated its 136th foundation day.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the BJP leaves no opportunity to target Rahul Gandhi.

‘Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother.

Is it wrong?

Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits,’ KC Venugopal said.

He further added that Rahul Gandhi is not the party president still he has participated in all events that the party requested him to.

‘BJP is indulging in low-level politics.

They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader,’ Venugopal added.

BJP had mocked the former Congress president’s foreign visit a day ahead of the party’s 136th foundation day event.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Rahul Gandhi travelling on short personal visit, will be back soon: Surjewala [Video]

Rahul Gandhi travelling on short personal visit, will be back soon: Surjewala

Congress National General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on December 28 informed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is travelling on a short personal visit and will be back soon. "We have informed before also that Rahul Gandhi is travelling on a short personal visit and he will be among us very soon," said Surjewala on Rahul Gandhi's absence during celebrations of 136th Foundation Day of Congress.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
BJP want to target only one leader: KC Venugopal on Rahul Gandhi's visit [Video]

BJP want to target only one leader: KC Venugopal on Rahul Gandhi's visit

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 28, General Secretary of Congress KC Venugopal said, "Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is indulging in low-level politics. "They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:19Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Central agencies being used to target political opponents: Sanjay Raut

 Sanjay Raut told reporters that the ED action reflected "frustration" of the BJP against him, as he was instrumental in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi..
IndiaTimes
‘Against alliance politics’: JDU on defection of 6 MLAs to BJP in Arunachal [Video]

‘Against alliance politics’: JDU on defection of 6 MLAs to BJP in Arunachal

JDU leader KC Tyagi lashed out at the BJP over the defection of 6 JDU MLAs to the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh. ‘We express anguish over six JD (U) MLAs from Arunachal Pradesh joining BJP. This is not a good sign for alliance politics,’ Tyagi said during a press conference. He also attacked the BJP over the Love Jihad law in several BJP ruled states and said that the JDU does not support such divisive laws. ‘An atmosphere of hatred and division is being created in the country in the name of 'love jihad'. Provisions of the Constitution and CrPC give freedom to two adults to choose life partners of their choice irrespective of one's religion or caste,’ the senior JDU leader said. Earlier Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar downplayed the exit of the MLAs and said that ‘they have gone their own way’. JDU is part of the NDA government in Centre and won Bihar election in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:17Published

K. C. Venugopal K. C. Venugopal Indian politician

On 135th Congress foundation day, AK Antony unfurl tricolour at party's headquarters [Video]

On 135th Congress foundation day, AK Antony unfurl tricolour at party's headquarters

Congress General Secretary AK Antony hoisted the tricolour at the party headquarters on the occasion of 135th foundation day celebrations on December 28. He was accompanied by Ghulam Nabi Azad, KC Venugopal. Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rajeev Shukla, Mallikarjun Kharge marked their presence and also sang 'Jhanda Uncha Rahe Hamara'. Congress was founded by a British, Allan Octavian Hume on December 28, 1885.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India


Related videos from verified sources

‘Will make Congress vacate Rae Bareli seat in 2024’: Smriti Irani in Amethi [Video]

‘Will make Congress vacate Rae Bareli seat in 2024’: Smriti Irani in Amethi

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday accused former Amethi MP and Congress president Rahul Gandhi of using foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and resorting to lies to spread..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:35Published
‘Those teaching democracy lessons should…’: PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi [Video]

‘Those teaching democracy lessons should…’: PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi

The DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir have written a new chapter in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday, and cited the transparent election process and enthusiastic participation..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:22Published
'Some farmers misguided by their political masters': Javadekar attacks oppn [Video]

'Some farmers misguided by their political masters': Javadekar attacks oppn

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that 'some' agitating farmers were misguided by their 'political masters'. He added that they were showing as if it was the stand of all farmers of the country...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:52Published