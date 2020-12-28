‘Low level politics by BJP’: Congress defends Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit

Congress has hit back at the BJP for mocking Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit as the party celebrated its 136th foundation day.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the BJP leaves no opportunity to target Rahul Gandhi.

‘Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother.

Is it wrong?

Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits,’ KC Venugopal said.

He further added that Rahul Gandhi is not the party president still he has participated in all events that the party requested him to.

‘BJP is indulging in low-level politics.

They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader,’ Venugopal added.

BJP had mocked the former Congress president’s foreign visit a day ahead of the party’s 136th foundation day event.

Watch the full video for all the details.