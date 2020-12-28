New Year celebrations should be avoided in public places: Karnataka Home Minister

Global  
 

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on December 28 said the in view of COVID-19 the New Year celebrations should be restricted and avoided in public places.

"To control the spread of COVID-19, New Year's celebrations need to be restricted.

The celebrations should be avoided in public places.

We will give a final touch to new norms for New Year celebrations and will convey them to the public," he said.


