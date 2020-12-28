New Year celebrations should be avoided in public places: Karnataka Home Minister

Voting for the second and final phase of Gram Panchayat polls went underway in Karnataka on December 27. People lined-up at a polling centre at Kudi village in Kalaburagi. All three main political parties BJP, Congress, and JD(S) are contesting the polls.
Punjab government is all set to implement the dry run of COVID vaccination on December 28. Preparations are underway in Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana for the dry run. The vaccine will roll out in phased manner with priority groups- frontline workers and population with co-morbidities. The state has done cold chain assessment and indentified 729 cold chain points. Dry run will enable end to end mobilisation and testing of COVID-19 vaccination process.
The Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination in the state. Preparations are underway in Prakash Nagar of Vijayawada district for the dry run. The government has already trained participants who will administer the vaccination process. The dry run will enable end to end mobilisation and testing of COVID-19 vaccination process.