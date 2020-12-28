Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:57s - Published 8 minutes ago

Gove: Brexit deal comes with “challenges and opportunities"

Michael Gove has said the government wants to make sure businesses are ready for both the 'challenges and opportunities' the Brexit deal brings.

Report by Browna.

