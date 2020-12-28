Gove: Brexit deal comes with “challenges and opportunities'

Equity benchmark indices hit fresh highs during early hours on Monday amid positive global cues after US President Donald Trump signed into law a 2.3 trillion dollar pandemic aid and spending package. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 298 points or 0.63 per cent at 47,272 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 90 points or 0.65 per cent to 13,839. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty rising by 3 per cent, metal by 1.8 per cent, PSU bank and auto by 1 per cent each. Among stocks, Tata Motors jumped by 3.6 per cent to Rs 182.40 per share after the United Kingdom and European Union negotiators finalised a historic post-Brexit trade agreement. The EU so far has been a single market for the Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover but this is set to change after the UK's exit from the European Union.
Michael Gove arrives at the Cabinet Office for a Cobra meeting after the France-UK border closure brought Dover ferry traffic and rail services to a standstill.
Michael Gove has said the Government will not seek to negotiate a fresh tradeagreement with the EU next year if they cannot reach a deal before the end ofthe Brexit transition period. The Cabinet Office minister told the CommonsBrexit Committee that December 31 was a “fixed point in law,” when thetransition must end.
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the deal struck with the EuropeanCommission on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement “puts the peopleof Northern Ireland first”. Mr Gove said the three aims of the UK’s commandpaper were met as he updated MPs with a statement on Brexit in the Commons.
Winds reached more than 100mph overnight as Storm Bella brought rain and blowy conditions across the UK.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said the Government "provided billions of pounds at the recent spending review" to ensure access to the vaccines and to put in place "the infrastructure to deliver those vaccines across the country."
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said that he believes the recently agreed Brexit trade deal represents an "enormously unifying moment for our country" because it "brings people together after the divisions of the past few years." Mr Sunak added that "for those who voted to leave this still means that we will have the freedom that people sought to control our laws, our borders, our trade, but for those who were anxious about the economic implications of leaving, they should be enormously reassured by the comprehensive nature of this free trade agreement, ensuring tariff free quota free access for British businesses to the European market, ensuring that close economic partnership and crucially protecting British jobs."
National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations' Chief Executive Barrie Deas says the fishing industry has been sacrificed in the Brexit trade deal.