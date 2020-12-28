Global  
 

Villanova Basketball Coach Jay Wright Tests Positive For COVID-19

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly
Villanova Basketball Coach Jay Wright Tests Positive For COVID-19Villanova's game against Xavier scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.

Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright tests positive for COVID-19, Wildcats program pausing activities

Villanova's scheduled game at Xavier on Saturday, Jan. 2 has been postponed
College basketball COVID-19 updates: Villanova pauses team activities after coach Jay Wright tests positive

No. 3 Villanova pauses team activities after head coach Jay Wright tests positive for coronavirus....
