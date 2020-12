Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:32s - Published 2 minutes ago

Sanjay Raut's wife gets ED summons, Sena says witch-hunt | Oneindia News

The enforcement directorate has summond shiv sena leader sanjay raut's wife varsha raut in connection with the PMC bank money laundering case on dec 29.

Reacting to the dev, Sanjay Raut said the summons were an act of cowardice and politically motivated.

#VarshaRaut #ShivSena #EDsummons