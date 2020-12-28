Global  
 

EU ambassadors approve EU-UK trade deal

EU ambassadors approve EU-UK trade deal

EU ambassadors approve EU-UK trade deal

EU ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of theEU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, a spokesman for the German EU Councilpresidency has said.


Brexit: EU ambassadors approve EU-UK trade deal

 The landmark trade deal is on its way to becoming law provisionally on 1 January.
