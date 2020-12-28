Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:32s - Published 4 minutes ago

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today is going to be quiet with a few clouds and temperatures in the upper-20s.

Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows in the single digits.

Clouds will be increasing on Tuesday with highs in the mid- to upper-20s.

Snow is on the way for Tuesday night.

It will be kind of a quick-hitter as it develops through the evening, then starts to taper off into early Wednesday morning.

This forecast could change as the models are still struggling a bit with this, but we'll go with a preliminary 4-6".

Most of the snow should be moving out Wednesday morning.

It could even mix in with some drizzle or freezing drizzle.

Salt should work fine though with highs in the mid-30s.