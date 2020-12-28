Global  
 

Mom to Mom 12282020

Mom to Mom 12282020Kids can ring in the New Year with "Pop Mocktails"

It's so easy,even your kids can make them.

Just two ingredients.

All you need is the seltzerwater, and of course, a ring pop.

And if you want to get more creative, you canalways do colored sugar and of course, cherries.

It just makes the drink seem alittle bit more fancier.

This is really simple.

I started out getting thesecups, i got at of the dollar store, but you can get them anywhere.

So what you want to do is you want to pour in yourseltzer water, just a little bit.

Then you're going to throw in your ring popand let it sit for just a little bit, because basically it just soaks up allthe flavors and it takes on the flavor of the ring pop.

Now, if you want to get real fancy with it, this iswhere you'll get your cup wet.

Just dip it in the water.

Then you put it inyour colored sugar.

Twirl it around for a little bit.

Get it nice and coated.then you put your seltzer water in and then you throw your ring pop in and thisis where i like to garnish with some cherries to make it seem extra special.

Now you just add your fancy straw.

I like the twistyones because then you can twist it and turn it however you like, or of coursethe kids will figure out how they like it.

You just throw it in there and thenboom.

You got your mocktails.

As you can see, it has dissolved nicely and it is theperfect mocktail to ring in the new years with your kids.

They're absolutelygoing to love this and it tastes delicious.

As always moms, we'd love to hear those ideas thatyou have.

You can post them to our facebook page and we'll see you on the nextmom to mom.




