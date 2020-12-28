Global  
 

Snow causes disruption across parts of UK

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Snowfall has hit some parts of the UK which are gripped by a cold snapfollowing days of stormy conditions.

The Met Office, which has yellow weatherwarnings for snow and ice in place across much of England and Wales, describedit as “a cold and frosty start” to Bank Holiday Monday.


