Snow causes disruption across parts of UK

The vast majority of the UK is subject to weather warnings as Storm Bella –and its gusts of more than 80mph – continues to pass through the country.South Wales and the south coast of England could see winds of up to 70mph, andexposed coastal areas up to 80mph, as the second named storm of the 2020/21season continues. The Met Office has issued an amber warning with communitiesfrom Cornwall to Kent told to expect building damage and the possibility offlying debris in the stormy conditions.
Snowball fights and sledging could be at risk because snow that settles on theground in winter may disappear for much of the UK by the end of the centurydue to climate change, a Met Office analysis has suggested. Detailedprojections suggest traditional winter activities such as building snowmencould be lost if global greenhouse gas emissions are not reduced. Theresearch, which will feature on BBC Panorama on Monday, suggested that most ofthe south of England may not see days with freezing or below temperatures bythe 2040s, due to climate change.
