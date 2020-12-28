Laurel Armed Robbery Arrest GMK 122820
Police in Laurel County have arrested a man they say is responsible for a weekend armed robbery.
The sheriff's office says brian napier is now facing a number charges including robbery...and resisting arrest.
According to deputies...they were called to a robbery at east 80 grocery around 10 last night.
While enroute--deputies say the suspect left the scene..with an undisclosed amount of money..toward clay county.
Napier was found some time later..hiding in a vehicle in the horse creek section of clay county.
He was arrested after a brief