Laurel Armed Robbery Arrest GMK 122820

Police in Laurel County have arrested a man they say is responsible for a weekend armed robbery.

The sheriff's office says brian napier is now facing a number charges including robbery...and resisting arrest.

According to deputies...they were called to a robbery at east 80 grocery around 10 last night.

While enroute--deputies say the suspect left the scene..with an undisclosed amount of money..toward clay county.

Napier was found some time later..hiding in a vehicle in the horse creek section of clay county.

He was arrested after a brief