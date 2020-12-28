Global  
 

2 armed robberies in under an hour in Tampa

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:29s - Published
2 armed robberies in under an hour in Tampa2 armed robberies in under an hour in Tampa gas stations

3 smoke shops robbed in 3 days, Tampa police want your help [Video]

3 smoke shops robbed in 3 days, Tampa police want your help

Police suspect the same man has been robbing local smoke shops, taking their cash and their stock of Backwoods.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:28Published
Charter plane erupts in flames after crashing in Tampa, 3 taken to hospital [Video]

Charter plane erupts in flames after crashing in Tampa, 3 taken to hospital

Three men suffered second and third-degree burns and were transported as trauma alerts after a charter plane crashed in Tampa on Friday.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:57Published
3 transported as trauma alerts after small plane crash in Tampa [Video]

3 transported as trauma alerts after small plane crash in Tampa

Three men suffered second-degree burns and were transported as trauma alerts after a small plane crash in Tampa on Friday.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:47Published
3 transported as trauma alerts after small plane crash in Tampa | Press Conference [Video]

3 transported as trauma alerts after small plane crash in Tampa | Press Conference

Officials provide an update on the small plane crash in Tampa that sent three people to the hospital as trauma alerts.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 06:13Published