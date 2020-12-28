Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 380 points on US stimulus package cheer

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 380 points on US stimulus package cheer

Closing Bell: Sensex jumps 380 points on US stimulus package cheer

Equity benchmark indices closed at fresh lifetime highs on December 28 amid positive global cues after US President Donald Trump signed into law a USD 2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package.

The BSE SandP Sensex wound up the day 380 points or 0.81 per cent higher at 47,354 while the Nifty50 advanced by 124 points or 0.9 per cent to 13,873.

Except for Nifty pharma, which dipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank rising by 2.7 per cent, realty by 2.6 per cent, metal by 2.5 per cent and auto by 1 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Motors jumped by 5.6 per cent to Rs 185.80 per share after the United Kingdom and European Union negotiators finalised a historic post-Brexit trade agreement.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump signs $900B COVID-19 pandemic relief package [Video]

Trump signs $900B COVID-19 pandemic relief package

Trump signs $900B COVID-19 pandemic relief package

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:49Published

Eye Opener: Trump signs relief bill after pressure from both parties

 Under intense pressure from both parties, the president has signed the massive COVID relief and funding bill. Also, authorities investigating the explosion in..
CBS News

Fewer rejected ballots seemed to be a win for voter access. Trump and others disagree

 Rejected ballots were a concern before the election, but the numbers have so far been lower than expected. Trump and other Republicans see a problem.
USATODAY.com

NIFTY 50 NIFTY 50 Indian stock market index

Opening bell: Equity parameters touch new highs, Tata Motors gains 3.6% [Video]

Opening bell: Equity parameters touch new highs, Tata Motors gains 3.6%

Equity benchmark indices hit fresh highs during early hours on Monday amid positive global cues after US President Donald Trump signed into law a 2.3 trillion dollar pandemic aid and spending package. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 298 points or 0.63 per cent at 47,272 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 90 points or 0.65 per cent to 13,839. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty rising by 3 per cent, metal by 1.8 per cent, PSU bank and auto by 1 per cent each. Among stocks, Tata Motors jumped by 3.6 per cent to Rs 182.40 per share after the United Kingdom and European Union negotiators finalised a historic post-Brexit trade agreement. The EU so far has been a single market for the Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover but this is set to change after the UK's exit from the European Union.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Indian stock markets closed today for Christmas

 Indian stock markets are closed on Friday for the Christmas holiday. It's a long weekend for the stock markets. Trading will resume on Monday. The week has been..
WorldNews

National Stock Exchange of India National Stock Exchange of India Stock exchange in Mumbai

Opening Bell: Equity gauges trade higher, metals shine [Video]

Opening Bell: Equity gauges trade higher, metals shine

Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on December 24 with metal and energy stocks rising on global economic recovery prospects. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 418 points or 0.9 per cent at 46,862 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 122 points or 0.9 per cent to 13,723. Except for Nifty IT which dipped by 0.5 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal rising by 2.5 per cent, PSU bank by 1.8 per cent, financial service by 1.3 per cent and auto by 1 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Tata Motors Indian multinational automobile manufacturing company


European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

A mammoth task: EU rolls out COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

A mammoth task: EU rolls out COVID-19 vaccine

EU member states face logistical challenges and vaccine scepticism as they embark on a coordinated campaign to immunise their populations.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:41Published
EU ambassadors approve EU-UK trade deal [Video]

EU ambassadors approve EU-UK trade deal

EU ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of theEU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, a spokesman for the German EU Councilpresidency has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

UK in "better position" on fish - minister [Video]

UK in "better position" on fish - minister

NFA The UK has a chance to increase the amount of fishing it does in its waters by two thirds, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Monday, turning a corner with the Brexit deal. Ciara Lee reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published

Brexit: EU ambassadors approve EU-UK trade deal

 The landmark trade deal is on its way to becoming law provisionally on 1 January.
BBC News
Gove: Brexit deal comes with “challenges and opportunities" [Video]

Gove: Brexit deal comes with “challenges and opportunities"

Michael Gove has said the government wants to make sure businesses are ready for both the 'challenges and opportunities' the Brexit deal brings. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published

Related videos from verified sources

Closing bell: Sensex crashes by 1,350 points as European markets open weaker [Video]

Closing bell: Sensex crashes by 1,350 points as European markets open weaker

Equity benchmark indices witnessed a sharp downturn in the afternoon hours on Monday after European markets opened weak as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain dampened investor sentiment. At 2:30..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published
Opening Bell: Equity indices gain 0.5 pc, Maruti top gainer [Video]

Opening Bell: Equity indices gain 0.5 pc, Maruti top gainer

Equity benchmark indices were in the green during early hours on December 08 on the back of mixed global cues amid rising coronavirus cases and US-China tensions. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Opening Bell: Equity indices on new highs amid mixed global cues [Video]

Opening Bell: Equity indices on new highs amid mixed global cues

Key equity indices scaled fresh lifetime highs despite trading with meagre gains in early trading on December 07 amid mixed global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 147 points or 0.33..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published