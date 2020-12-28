7 Killed, 14 Wounded In Weekend Shootings, Including Mass Shooting At Rockford Bowling Alley

Green Beret Accused Of Killing 3 People At Rockford Bowling Alley Expected In Court Monday



An army green beret accused of killing three people in a mass shooting in and around a bowling alley in Rockford will make his first court appearance Monday. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:54 Published 2 hours ago

Green Beret From Florida Charged In Rockford Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed 3



A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that left three dead and three wounded at a Rockford bowling alley Saturday night, police say. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:22 Published 14 hours ago