Watch part 1 of Denver7 News 6 AM | Monday, December 28



Related videos from verified sources Denver Celebrates Official Name Change Of La Raza Park



Denverโ€™s Columbus Park at 38th Avenue and Navajo Street has been changed to La Raza Park after it passed a final hearing at a Denver City Council meeting Monday. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:25 Published 5 days ago Denver7 News Monday 10 p.m. | December 21



Watch part 1 of Denver7 News Monday 10 p.m. | December 21. Download Denver7 app on your favorite streaming device to watch local Colorado news anytime. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 09:53 Published 6 days ago Denver7 News Monday 6 p.m. | December 21



Watch part 1 of Denver7 News Monday 6 p.m. | December 21. Download Denver7 app on your favorite streaming device to watch local Colorado news anytime. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 11:07 Published 1 week ago