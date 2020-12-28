'In Congress-ruled state...': BJP claims rural support amid farmer protest

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani held a press conference on December 28 and said that BJP won seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Rajasthan which proves that people believe in PM Narendra Modi. Smriti Irani said, "In Arunachal Pradesh, BJP has won 187 Zilla panchayats out of 242 Zilla panchayat seats. The party also registered victory in over 6,450 gram panchayats and in Pasighat Municipal Council elections where Congress won only two seats." She added, "In Goa Zilla panchayat elections, BJP created history by winning 33 out of 48 seats. BJP, which won only one seat in 2015 polls of Bodoland Territorial Council, emerged has come to power with the blessing of the people in alliance with UPPL and GSP." She further added, "The Congress' sarcasm was that the BJP is losing its popularity in rural areas. What better response can citizens of India give than that has been received in rural local body election in Rajasthan. The results of Rajasthan polls are proof that the people believe in Narendra Modi."
Speaking to ANI in UP's Raebareli on December 27, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani spoke on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's 'Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao' yatra. Irani said, "Those who captured lands of Uttar Pradesh farmers never returned it and who got advertisements published after brutal killing of cows by their officials in Kerala. Do you think people of UP will forgive them?"
Congress has hit back at the BJP for mocking Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit as the party celebrated its 136th foundation day. Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the BJP leaves no opportunity to target Rahul Gandhi. ‘Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits,’ KC Venugopal said. He further added that Rahul Gandhi is not the party president still he has participated in all events that the party requested him to. ‘BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader,’ Venugopal added. BJP had mocked the former Congress president’s foreign visit a day ahead of the party’s 136th foundation day event. Watch the full video for all the details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the 100thKisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal on December 28. The event was organised via video conferencing. Union Railway Minister PiyushGoyal and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra SinghTomar were also present.Kisan rails ensure fast transportation of agriculture produce across country. These trains provide seamless supply of perishable items.
After SAD, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) quit NDA alliance on December 26 in protest against the new farm laws. RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal said the party is leaving NDA to support farmers. “The central government is firm on not rolling back the farm laws. Hence I have left the NDA in protest. These laws are anti-farmer. I have left NDA (National Democratic Alliance) but won't forge an alliance with Congress,” said Beniwal. RLP supporters joined protesting farmers on Jaipur-Delhi national highway. Farmers have been protesting over Centre’s three farm laws. RLP workers put up a separate pandal along the Rajasthan-Haryana border. Last week, RLP chief had resigned from three parliament committees to support farmers. Watch the full video for more.
Farmers' protest against the Centre's newly enacted farm laws has entered its 2nd month now. The argument is that these reforms will abolish middlemen and enhance farmers' incomes. Farmers, however, maintain that this is a precursor to the large-scale withdrawal of government support from farming and corporatisation of the sector. Despite several rounds of talks between the two parties, no breakthrough could be achieved. Thousands of agitating farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are sustaining days and chilly nights at different Delhi borders. Farmers are firm with their demand that the farm laws should be repealed. Watch the full video for more.
In support of farmers' agitation against the new agri reform laws, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on December 28 said that government should listen to the farmers and should take back the farm laws...
In the ongoing farmers' protest against the new agri reform laws, volunteers are serving food to farmers in the large numbers at the Singhu border. The farmers' agitation has entered the second month...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial at Singhu border on December 27. CM Kejriwal said, "Our farmers are forced to sleep on..