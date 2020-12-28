'In Congress-ruled state...': BJP claims rural support amid farmer protest

Union minister Smriti Irani hit out at the Indian National Congress party amid protests by farmers in and around the national capital.

Irani cited the results of rural body elections in many parts of India to claim unwavering support for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

She said that even in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, the rural populace had trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Farmers from multiple states are continuing to camp at Delhi's borders, seeking repeal of 3 recent agri-reform laws.

