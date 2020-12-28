|
|
|
Koeman grateful for Messi's support in transitional season for Barca
Koeman grateful for Messi's support in transitional season for Barca
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is grateful to Lionel Messi for endorsing his appointment and praising his impact
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Messi scores late to lift Barca to 1-0 win over Levante
VIDEO SHOWS: BARCELONA MANAGER RONALD KOEMAN SPEAKING AT POST MATCH NEWS CONFERENCE. STILL PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS FROM BARCELONA 1-0 WIN OVER LEVANTE SHOWS: BARCELONA, SPAIN (DECEMBER 13, 2020) (MEDIAPRO/LA
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:26Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|