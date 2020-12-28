Koeman grateful for Messi's support in transitional season for Barca

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:54s - Published
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is grateful to Lionel Messi for endorsing his appointment and praising his impact


Ronald Koeman Ronald Koeman Manager of FC Barcelona

Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match away to Real Valladolid with Lionel Messi needing one goal to suprass Pele's record of scoring 643 goals for a single club.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:50Published
VIDEO SHOWS: BARCELONA MANAGER RONALD KOEMAN SPEAKING AT POST MATCH NEWS CONFERENCE. STILL PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS FROM BARCELONA 1-0 WIN OVER LEVANTE SHOWS: BARCELONA, SPAIN (DECEMBER 13, 2020) (MEDIAPRO/LA

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:26Published
Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match at home to Levante.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:07Published

Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Argentine footballer

Lionel Messi: Barcelona striker wants to play in US

 Barcelona forward Lionel Messi says he wants to "experience life and the league" in the United States.
BBC News

Pochettino wants Messi at PSG - Saturday's football gossip

 Mauricio Pochettino wants Lionel Messi at PSG, Chelsea join race for Erling Braut Haaland, Mesut Ozil holds Fenerbahce talks, plus more.
BBC News
Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:11Published
Lionel Messi is now the all-time top scorer for a single soccer club by scoring his 644th goal for Barcelona, one more than Pele's total for Santos.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:45Published

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out class Lionel Messi and Barcelona at the Camp Nou to claim the top spot in Champions League Group G.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:21Published
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman makes another complaint about the packed football calendar, which he says is seriously harming players and will lead to more injuries.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:22Published
Lionel Messi rested for second UCL game in a row, but will not sit out any more games after that, says coach Ronald Koeman.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:50Published