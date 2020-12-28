Happy Birthday, John Legend!.
John Roger Stephens turns 42 years old today.
Here are five fun facts about the singer.
1.
His stage name was originally a nickname his friends gave him.
2.
He became the first black man to reach EGOT status in 2018.
3.
Legend was a wedding singer as a teenager.
4.
He met his wife, Chrissy Teigen, on set in 2007 while making a music video for his song, “Stereo.”.
5.
When he was a kid, he also wanted to be Andy Griffith’s lawyer character, Ben Matlock.
