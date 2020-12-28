christmas eve 5

Global  
 

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Holiday shopping often brings in a lot of business for stores.

Christmas is only hours away, so, the clock is ticking for people to get those last-minute presents.

Waay 31's grace campbell joins us live from bridge street in huntsville.

Grace, what's it been like there today?

Dan,- it would seem like any other christmas eve if it weren't for people wearing masks and the signs saying to social distance.

There's many people out getting those last-minute presents.

A spokesperson from the alabama retail association told me people in our state spent about 13 point 25 billion dollars from november to december last year.

They won't have this year's numbers until january, but they predict holiday spending to be 2 and a half percent greater this year!

The state counts both online and in-person shopping.

The owner of kendry collection boutique says they've seen more shoppers this year even with the pandemic.

Online shopping this year compared to last is unreal.

So, we saw a huge amount of growth this year compared to last year.

We also worked on that a lot, so i think that's a direct result because of that, but obviously, covid had a lot to do with that, but the traffic this year compared to last year is, it's relatively the same but it's still a little bit different.

There have been lines out the door at some stores here at bridge street.

Live in huntsville, grace campbell, waay 31




