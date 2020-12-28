Farmer Protest: Government invites farmers for talks on wednesday at 2 PM|Oneindia News

The Centre has invited farmers for a fresh round of talks, which will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday.

Backing the farmers protesting against the three new Central farm laws outside Delhi, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan today said any country that does not respect agriculture will fall.

The Allahabad High Court has ruled in favour of an interfaith couple, underlining that the woman is an adult who wants to live with her husband, had the right to live life on her terms and is free to move as per her choice without any restriction or hindrance being created by a third party.

A day after his wife was summoned again for questioning in the PMC bank fraud case, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said he has a file on BJP which contains 121 names and he would soon give it to the Enforcement Directorate.

