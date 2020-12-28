Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

It's melons! Cowboys have real shot at NFC East title

Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:13s - Published
It's melons! Cowboys have real shot at NFC East title

It's melons! Cowboys have real shot at NFC East title

What I’m Hearing: Is smashing watermelons the night before a game the missing link the Cowboys needed to win


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NFC East Preview Week 14: Can The Giants Hold On To The Division Lead? [Video]

NFC East Preview Week 14: Can The Giants Hold On To The Division Lead?

CBS New York sports anchor Steve Overmyer breaks down games in the NFC East for Week 14. The Giants look to fend off the Cardinals, while Washington tries to maintain some momentum against the 49ers...

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 06:15Published
The beast of the least: How each team will or won't win the NFC East [Video]

The beast of the least: How each team will or won't win the NFC East

SportsPulse: It's the worst division in football. It's historically bad. But it's also the most talked about division in the game and is shaping up for a dramatic finish. We look at how each team will..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 02:23Published
Emmanuel Acho: Cowboys defeated Vikings & proved they are the best in the NFC East | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho: Cowboys defeated Vikings & proved they are the best in the NFC East | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho react to the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Minnesota Vikings in the week 11 NFL matchup. Acho believes this does in fact prove the Cowboys are the best team in the NFC..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:21Published