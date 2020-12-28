Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:21s - Published 4 minutes ago

Tibetan Terrier Picks Up Face Mask Before Going Out in the Garden

Sookie, the three-year-old Tibetan Terrier, looked for things to carry around since she was a puppy.

During the coronavirus lockdown, she suddenly started grabbing the facemask kept on the bookcase before going out.

She saw her human doing it and thought that going out with a face mask is the norm.

While going out for her nightly walk in the garden, she picked up the mask from the shelf and carried it outside before dropping it to the ground.