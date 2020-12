Manchester City comfortably see off Newcastle United to climb up to fifth in the Premier League table.

We're looking forward to welcoming Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus back: Guardiola Manchester City were without Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker for the Boxing Dayvisit of Newcastle in the Premier League. Both players have returned positiveCovid-19 tests since featuring in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Arsenal andwill now self-isolate for 10 days.

Everton move up to second in the Premier League after edging a tight contest against Sheffield United at rain-lashed Bramall Lane.

Manchester City's Premier League match at Everton on Monday is postponed after the visitors return a number of positive coronavirus tests.

