Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 02:57s - Published 7 minutes ago

Tua or Fitzpatrick: Which Dolphins QB Should Start for Remainder of Season?

Ryan Fitzpatrick came out of the pen again for the Miami Dolphins and led the team to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nevertheless, head coach Brian Flores said rookie Tua Tagovailoa remains the starter.

But should he?