Section-144 in Bengaluru for 24 hours from 6pm of Dec 31: Police Commissioner

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on December 28 informed that Section 144 of the CrPC will be enforced in the city for 24 hours from 6 pm of December 31 in view of the New Year's celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Pant also informed that no celebrations can be held in open areas including roads, public places, however, people in residential areas can enjoy inside the premises of their societies.


