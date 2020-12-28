Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:12s - Published 5 minutes ago

Section-144 in Bengaluru for 24 hours from 6pm of Dec 31: Police Commissioner

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on December 28 informed that Section 144 of the CrPC will be enforced in the city for 24 hours from 6 pm of December 31 in view of the New Year's celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Pant also informed that no celebrations can be held in open areas including roads, public places, however, people in residential areas can enjoy inside the premises of their societies.