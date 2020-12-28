Section-144 in Bengaluru for 24 hours from 6pm of Dec 31: Police Commissioner
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on December 28 informed that Section 144 of the CrPC will be enforced in the city for 24 hours from 6 pm of December 31 in view of the New Year's celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Pant also informed that no celebrations can be held in open areas including roads, public places, however, people in residential areas can enjoy inside the premises of their societies.
Bengaluru will see 'no man' zones in various parts of city for 24 hours from 6 pm of December 31 in view of the New Year's celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic, informed Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. Commissioner Pant added that only people with advance bookings at pubs, bars, restaurants and other establishments will be allowed there. "No-man' zones will be created at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar; only those with advance reservation coupons for pubs, bars, restaurants allowed," Pant told ANI.
