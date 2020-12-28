Global  
 

Monday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Specialty Retail Stocks

In trading on Monday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%.

Leading the group were shares of Peabody Energy, up about 44.8% and shares of Denison Mines up about 15.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are specialty retail shares, up on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led by FlexShopper, trading higher by about 34.1% and Barnes & Noble Education, trading higher by about 10.6% on Monday.




