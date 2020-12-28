Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AT&T Recovery Work Continues

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
AT&T Recovery Work Continues

AT&T Recovery Work Continues

AT&T will waive data overage charges for customers across states such as Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama from until Thursday, December 31st.

Christmas morning explosion in nashville that damaged more than 40 buildings in the downtown area, communications systems including cell phone services failed across the state of tennessee.

We go now live to news 12's kenan scott with the latest from cell service providers.

Well, kay, a good thing to note is that according to at&amp;t they are waiving data overage charges for customers across states such as tennessee, georgia, and alabama from until thursday, december 31st.

In a statement this morning, they wrote: "recovery work will continue today as we address the few remaining services and customers that may be impacted by this event.

Twenty-three of our disaster recovery technology and support trailers arrived in nashville yesterday.

This equipment will be critical as we maintain service and make repairs in the days ahead."

They also write that they will continue to provide additional updates on their website as the recovery process progresses, and we'll get you all the latest on the process right here at 5:30 and 6.

Reporting live in chattanooga, kenan scott news




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers secures $5 million Forestry Development grant for biomass pellet plant

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Ltd (ASX:KPT) (KIPT) will receive a $5 million grant from the...
Proactive Investors - Published

Less work, more travel, the medicine for 2021 recovery

The government is considering a proposal from travel agents for extra holidays next year to aid the...
Bangkok Post - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Testing Wastewater For COVID, Cities Largely Not Adapting Practice [Video]

Testing Wastewater For COVID, Cities Largely Not Adapting Practice

Early on in the pandemic, we told you about cities testing their sewage for early signs of COVID outbreaks. Signs showed up there before people became sick in large numbers.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 01:09Published
Teachers Leaving Traditional Classroms, Turning To Online, Alternative Learning Spaces [Video]

Teachers Leaving Traditional Classroms, Turning To Online, Alternative Learning Spaces

We’ve talked about how a lack of substitute teachers is causing headaches as schools try to navigate this pandemic. Now there's a possible new problem. More than one in four teachers is considering..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:51Published
Don't Delay Job Search, Strong Hiring Demand In December [Video]

Don't Delay Job Search, Strong Hiring Demand In December

More Americans are filing for unemployment claims. Lindsey Boetsch spoke with a job recruiter who says if you're looking for a job, don't wait until the beginning of next year.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:13Published