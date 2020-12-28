AT&T Recovery Work Continues

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 minutes ago

AT&T will waive data overage charges for customers across states such as Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama from until Thursday, December 31st.

Christmas morning explosion in nashville that damaged more than 40 buildings in the downtown area, communications systems including cell phone services failed across the state of tennessee.

We go now live to news 12's kenan scott with the latest from cell service providers.

In a statement this morning, they wrote: "recovery work will continue today as we address the few remaining services and customers that may be impacted by this event.

Twenty-three of our disaster recovery technology and support trailers arrived in nashville yesterday.

This equipment will be critical as we maintain service and make repairs in the days ahead."

They also write that they will continue to provide additional updates on their website as the recovery process progresses, and we'll get you all the latest on the process right here at 5:30 and 6.

Reporting live in chattanooga, kenan scott news