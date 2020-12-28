Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:16s - Published 4 minutes ago

Kohli is Male Cricketer of Decade, Dhoni bags Spirit of Cricket Award

International Cricket Council (ICC) on December announced awards of the decade.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade.

He scored most runs (20,396), hundreds (66) and fifties (94) in the period.

'Captain Cool' bagged the Spirit of Cricket Award.

MS Dhoni won the award for his welcoming gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after bizarre run out ion 2011.

Australian Ellyse Perry was named Female Cricketer of the Decade.

Australian ace batsman Steve Smith is the Men's Test Cricketer of the Decade.

Afghani spinner Rashid Khan bestowed with T20I Men's Cricketer Award for being highest wicket taker in the period (89).