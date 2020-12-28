Global  
 

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams make history

Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:06s
Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams make history

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams make history

What I’m Hearing: Rodgers and Adams cement themselves as top QB/receiver duo and Packers history


Aaron Rodgers: Davante Adams is, along with Charles Woodson, the best player I played with


Pro Football Talk

Seven Packers selected to Pro Bowl

Seven Packers selected to Pro Bowl Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Elgton Jenkins, Jaire Alexander, David Bakhtiari, Aaron Jones and...
FOX Sports
Also reported by •Upworthy


Aaron Rodgers makes NFL history on opening TD pass vs. Panthers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is making more and more NFL history. He threw his 40th TD pass on Saturday...
Upworthy


Does Davante Adams Deserve More Credit for Packers' Success? [Video]

Does Davante Adams Deserve More Credit for Packers' Success?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having an MVP season. But how much credit should Rodgers's top target Davante Adams get for that success, as Adams has had an absolutely monster year..

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:26
Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers Are in a Dead Heat for MVP [Video]

Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers Are in a Dead Heat for MVP

The NFL MVP race has gotten tighter as quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers appear to be in a dead heat.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:31
Shannon Sharpe is very, very impressed with Aaron Rodgers becoming fastest QB to 400 passing TD's | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe is very, very impressed with Aaron Rodgers becoming fastest QB to 400 passing TD's | UNDISPUTED

The Green Bay Packers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-16, and lost in the drama of Philly’s QB change was the fact that Aaron Rodgers continued to looked like Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers threw for 3..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:56