Man City match at Everton postponed after tests reveal more positive Covid cases

Manchester City’s fixture away to Everton on Monday night has been postponeddue to further cases of coronavirus within the club.

Three days after playersKyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus were among four individuals to return positivetests, City announced that a further round of testing had “returned a numberof positive cases”.


Everton v Man City: Premier League fixture postponed after visitors report coronavirus cases

 Manchester City's Premier League match at Everton on Monday is postponed after the visitors return a number of positive coronavirus tests.
