Feds Still Looking For Motive In Nashville Bombing On Christmas Day
Mola Lenghi reports federal authorities have identified the bomber as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner and say his remains were found at the scene of the R-V blast.
Stephen Burmeister, a retired supervisory special agent for the FBI, joined CBSN to discuss what...
Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Sunday he believes there is a "lot of momentum" in the ongoing...
AT&T Internet, 911 and phone service continued to be disrupted Saturday after a Christmas Day bombing...
Nashville Bombing Aftermath
Police have identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the bomber behind the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, Tennessee.
Nashville explosion video
Investigators released a video of the explosion that happened in Nashville Tennessee . The man accused of bombing the area died in the explosion. The motive is still unclear.
