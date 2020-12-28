Mola Lenghi reports federal authorities have identified the bomber as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner and say his remains were found at the scene of the R-V blast.

Feds Still Looking For Motive In Nashville Bombing On Christmas Day

AT&T Internet, 911 and phone service continued to be disrupted Saturday after a Christmas Day bombing...

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Sunday he believes there is a "lot of momentum" in the ongoing...

Stephen Burmeister, a retired supervisory special agent for the FBI, joined CBSN to discuss what...