Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Feds Still Looking For Motive In Nashville Bombing On Christmas Day

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:05s - Published
Feds Still Looking For Motive In Nashville Bombing On Christmas Day

Feds Still Looking For Motive In Nashville Bombing On Christmas Day

Mola Lenghi reports federal authorities have identified the bomber as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner and say his remains were found at the scene of the R-V blast.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Retired FBI official discusses Nashville bombing investigation

Stephen Burmeister, a retired supervisory special agent for the FBI, joined CBSN to discuss what...
CBS News - Published

Nashville Mayor Predicts Questions In Bombing Investigation Will Be Answered ‘Relatively Soon’

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Sunday he believes there is a "lot of momentum" in the ongoing...
CBS 2 - Published

AT&T internet, phones, 911 still out after Nashville bombing: Updates from Saturday

AT&T Internet, 911 and phone service continued to be disrupted Saturday after a Christmas Day bombing...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Nashville Bombing Aftermath [Video]

Nashville Bombing Aftermath

Police have identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the bomber behind the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, Tennessee.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:38Published
Nashville bomber identified, likely died in explosion, authorities say [Video]

Nashville bomber identified, likely died in explosion, authorities say

Authorities are asking anyone who knew Anthony Warner, the man police say is the Nashville bomber, to come forward.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:31Published
Nashville explosion video [Video]

Nashville explosion video

Investigators released a video of the explosion that happened in Nashville Tennessee . The man accused of bombing the area died in the explosion. The motive is still unclear.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:02Published