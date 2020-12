Hilaria Baldwin responds to claims she faked her heritage Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:50s - Published 4 minutes ago Hilaria Baldwin responds to claims she faked her heritage Hilaria Baldwin posted a lengthy video in response to critics who say she has been misleading about her Spanish heritage. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Alec Baldwin's Wife Addresses Accusations of Faking Spanish Heritage Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, has clapped back at critics accusing her of pretending to be...

Newsmax - Published 3 hours ago