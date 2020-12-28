Man arrested in death of 12-year-old in boating accident

Update on deadly investigationsNow to an update on several deadly investigations. First, LVMPD is searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 70-year-old man. This happened last night near Mountain Vista and Tropicana.
Family Questions Cause Of Southlake Man's Death Which Police Initially Said Was NaturalThe family of a 38-year-old Southlake man wants more answers than they say they are getting from authorities about his untimely death.
2 arrested for allegedly stabbing man in road rage incident: SP RanchiA 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a road rage incident in Argora area of Ranchi on December 19. SP City of Ranchi, Sourabh said, "Two accused have been arrested. We have seized..