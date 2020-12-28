Video: Colder temperatures on the way before New Year's storm

There will be a gusty breeze on Tuesday that will make it feel even chillier.



Related videos from verified sources Dr. Marlene Boas' Tips For Setting New Year's Resolutions



Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with certified life coach Dr. Marlene Boas about the responsible way to set up New Year's resolutions. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 05:15 Published 2 hours ago Watch: After ‘go corona’, Ramdas Athawale coins slogan for new Covid strain



After his ‘go corona, go’ slogan went viral earlier in the year, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has now coined another slogan for the new strain of coronavirus. ‘Earlier I gave the slogan 'Go.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:26 Published 9 hours ago 'Party Monster' Dead At 54



(Newser) – He lived a life so wild that it was the subject not only of a Hollywood feature film but a documentary to boot. But that life ended on Christmas Eve in a way that might not be surprising.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 2 days ago