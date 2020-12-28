|
Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman
Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman
A Reuters cameraman, Kumerra Gemechu, was arrested in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday and will be kept in custody for at least two weeks, his family said.
Ciara Lee reports.
