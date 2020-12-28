Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published
A Reuters cameraman, Kumerra Gemechu, was arrested in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday and will be kept in custody for at least two weeks, his family said.

Ciara Lee reports.


