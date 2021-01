COVID In Minnesota: Vaccinations Start For Residents At Long-Term Care Facilities

Monday is the day thousands of long-term care residents and staff start getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

Minnesota health officials have been preparing for this day for the last month.

WCCO’s Katie Steiner talked to a community in Woodbury called St.

Therese, where about 400 people will be vaccinated throughout the day.

WCCO 4 News At Noon - Dec.

28, 2020