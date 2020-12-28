Lori Loughlin released from prison

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:16s - Published
“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin was released from prison Monday after serving a two-month sentence for her role in a vast college admissions fraud scheme.

This report produced by Emma Jehle.

Prosecutors said Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 in bribes to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits for the school’s crew team even though neither rowed competitively.

Loughlin and Giannulli – who at first were fighting the charges - pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Giannulli was sentenced to five months.

At the sentencing in August, Loughlin tearfully apologized to a U.S. district judge for the QUOTE “awful decision” she made, saying QUOTE “I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry, and I need to face the consequences and make amends.” The celebrity parents were among 56 people charged in a scheme masterminded by consultant William “Rick” Singer, who has admitted to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and using bribery to secure admission to elite schools.

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman served 11 days last year in the same prison as Loughlin for her role in the scandal.




CBS News

TMZ.com

Olivia Jade Giannulli breaks silence on college admissions scandal [Video]

Olivia Jade Giannulli breaks silence on college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade appeared on 'Red Table Talk' on Tuesday to talk about the events that landed her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in prison.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published
Lori Loughlin's husband reports to prison [Video]

Lori Loughlin's husband reports to prison

Actress Lori Loughlin's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, has surrendered to authorities to begin his five-month prison sentence for his role in the couple's college admissions scam.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

NYTimes.com

