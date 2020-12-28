Lori Loughlin released from prison

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:16s - Published 8 minutes ago

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin was released from prison Monday after serving a two-month sentence for her role in a vast college admissions fraud scheme.

Lori Loughlin was released from federal prison in Northern California on Monday after completing a prison term of two months for her role in a massive college admissions scandal.

Prosecutors said Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 in bribes to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits for the school’s crew team even though neither rowed competitively.

Loughlin and Giannulli – who at first were fighting the charges - pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Giannulli was sentenced to five months.

At the sentencing in August, Loughlin tearfully apologized to a U.S. district judge for the QUOTE “awful decision” she made, saying QUOTE “I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry, and I need to face the consequences and make amends.” The celebrity parents were among 56 people charged in a scheme masterminded by consultant William “Rick” Singer, who has admitted to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and using bribery to secure admission to elite schools.

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman served 11 days last year in the same prison as Loughlin for her role in the scandal.