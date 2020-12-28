See the “7 Wonders of the World” at this light show
The Holiday Light Show at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, Pennsylvania is unlike any other.
The 2-mile drive through experience is a 26-year-old holiday tradition and is put on by 4th generation famers, Co-Owners and siblings Dave, Amy, and Paul Fleming.
The special effects team dream-up and build most of the props at the 130-acre farm with the goal of telling a story.
Their epic animated displays, such as the Seven Wonders of the World, are a big draw, along with their portrayal of children’s classic tales and seasonal scenes that have been bringing families together for years.
