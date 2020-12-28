Grant me Hope: 16-year-old Thomas hopes to get adopted

Every Monday here on WXXV we feature a child from Mississippi hoping to get adopted.

And one day i - - - hope to go to duke university.- 00:19:00- the best gift i ever had was a- four- wheeler, my dad he got it- for me.

One time- my dad, he had caught a fish i- think it was called a drum or - - - - whatever you call it, it was a- big ole fish like this.

I was - like down there a little bit an- i was fishing with a- - - - trouble hook with some stuff an- a gar had came over and bit it.- i just let go of the- pole, i thought that was an - alligator of something.

- 00:44:00- i want to play wide receiver, - quarterback and strong safety.- casue that's the- position i like to play the - most.

If the basketball,- football thing don't work out i- - - - want to do like my backup plan- like physical therapy.

I really- want to be a psychological- therapist is that what- they call it like when you have- a therapist cause i can relate- - - to people like i can relate to- things that happened to them- most likely happened to me and - think i can - relate to them.

- 00:01:16- - - i love kids.

I've always loved- kids since my little niece and- nephew were born.

I - use to help my sister take care- of them.

And like when they - didn't have nothing i - - - - use to go cut grass and do stuf- to get the money to get them- food and stuff.

- 00:01:34- i'm willing i like going to new- places, new challenges and- - - - stuff.

Knowing that there's - someone out there that actually- willing to let me come stay wit- them and get to know- - - - me for who i am, i would be - happy.- - if you would like to learn more- - - about adopting thomas, call - 601-359-4133.

- the mississippi department of - child protection services - website - is www-dot-mdcps-dot-ms-- dot-gov.- next monday at this time we wil- feature more children from- mississippi hoping to find a ne- home.