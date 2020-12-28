Global  
 

WHO 'won't rest' until all countries have access to coronavirus vaccines

WHO chief vows the organisation 'will not rest' until those most in need ofcoronavirus vaccines are protected.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was"an incredible scientific achievement" that the rollout of vaccines had begunin a number of countries.


