WHO 'won't rest' until all countries have access to coronavirus vaccines

India's largest slum, Dharavi, recorded zero new cases on December 25, 2020. The slum, located in Maharashtra's Mumbai, is home to over 8.5 lakh people spread over just 2.4 square kilometres. The government said the development was a morale booster for frontline workers deployed at the slum. The administration credited its community-based model, which had also been hailed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Watch the full video for more.
With three Covid-19 vaccines awaiting approval, India kick-started a dry-run to test the vaccination machinery. Eight districts across the four states of Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat were..
