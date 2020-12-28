Utica fire leaves 11 people out of a home

Global  
 

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire on the city's east side on Sunday which left 11 people without a home.

It happened around 12:15 in the afternoon on morris street.... between south and rutger streets.

Utica fire chief scott ingersoll says the fire was contained to the ceiling and walls of a second floor bedroom....but the damage is too extensive for anyone to stay there.

No one was injured.

The red cross is assisting the 11 occupants of the home.... seven adults and four children.... with shelter, food and clothing.

