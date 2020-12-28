Woman battles Bumble over her ‘revealing’ photos

A woman is raising awareness about a clause in the Bumble dating app that kept getting her photos deleted from her profile.According to BuzzFeed News, Cali Rockowitz tried to upload a specific photo to her Bumble profile that kept being taken down.In it, Rockowitz is posing in front of a canvas wearing a black bralette and sweatpants.After seeing it get taken down multiple times, she emailed the company to ask what the problem was.In response, Bumble told her she couldn’tpost photos in her underwear.Rockowitz found it to be overall counterintuitive for Bumble, which is marketed as an “empowering” dating app