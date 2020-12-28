Super Gonorrhea, Real And Gonna Get Worse

Over the weekend, a particularly awful pair of words started trending on social media: super gonorrhea.

That’s because the World Health Organization recently warned that the pandemic is helping fuel the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, including the bacteria that cause gonorrhea.

Unfortunately, the situation is only likely to get worse.

Antibiotic resistance has been a slow-brewing crisis for decades, but the effects are finally becoming hard to ignore.