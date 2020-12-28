House Likely To Vote Down Increase In COVID Relief Payments
Bofta Yimam reports on the House of Representatives considering President Trump's call to increase COVID relief checks (12-28-2020)
House Set To Vote On Stimulus AmendmentThe House is voting Monday on an amendment that would increase coronavirus stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.
US House To Vote On Separate Bill To Increase Stimulus PaymentsBofta Yimam reports it's expected to go nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Pelosi Reacts To Trump Signing COVID Relief PackageHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the bill just a "down payment."