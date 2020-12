Homefront year end recap

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:54s - Published 6 minutes ago

WCPO news anchor Craig McKee had the opportunity to share so many stories tied to Tri-State veterans – reminding you at home of their service and sacrifice.

IT'S HARD TO BELEIVE THAT 20-20 IS ALMOST OVER.THIS YEAR IHAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO SHARESO MANY STORIES TIED TO OURVETERANS - REMINDING YOU ATHOME OF THEIR SERVICE ANDSACRIFICE.WE STARTED THE YEAR WITHMARINE VETERAN STEVESCHAD....NOW SERVING ASPRINCIPAL AT ROGERBACON.SHARED THE STORY OF NAVYVETERAN MARVIN GENTRY WITH AFOCUS ON HEALTH ANDWELLNESS.trying to expand the knowledgethat people have of takingcare of themselves.FROM HUMANSTO OUR FOUR LEGGEDVETERANS.AND THE LOVE STORIES OUT OFTHE WORLDWAR.WE CELEBRATED ROSIE THERIVETER VIRGINIAKRAMER.THERE WAS DALE REID WHO SERVEDON THE USS ESSEX IN THEPACIFIC.30-when that planecrashed in the side of theEsssex...right hereyes.....could you feel it Yesyou could feel itAND THROUGHBOTH PIZZA AND BEER LOCALSMALL BUSINESSES HONORED OURVETERANS FOR THEIR SERVICE ANDSACRIFICE FOR OURCOUNTRY.JOHNNY WINDHORST TURNED HISGRANDMOTHER'S SECRET WAR DIARYINTO A BOOK TO SHARE WITHEVERYONE.HOMEFRONT ALSO HELPED SOLVE A76 YEAR OLD MYSTERY -REJOINING THIS LOST ROSARYDURING WORLD WAR TWO WITH IT'SRIGHTFULFAMILY.WE SAW HOWARDBERRY'S SISTER CARRY ON WITHHER BROTHER'S MISSION AND FREEWEDDING'S THROWN FOR LOCALVETERANS.they're getting married.WEWERE THERE AS A MEDIC FROMVIETNAM WAS REUNITED WITH APILOT HE PULLED FROM A FIERYHELICOPTERCRASH.FROM HELPING SCHOOLS OVERSEAS.....TO EFFORTS HERE ON THEHOMEFRONT.....WE'VE BEEN ABLE TO SHARE THEOTHER SIDE OF A VETERANSSTORY.

HOPEFULLY GIVING YOUMORE OF AN IDEA OF THE PEOPLEBEHIND THE UNIFORM.IT'S SOMETHING I HOPE YOUENJOY WATCHING -- AND I LOOKFORWARD TO SHARING EVEN MORESTORIES IN THE NEW MORESTORIESTHE UNIFORM.

PEOPLE BEHINDTHE UNIFORM.IT'S SOMETHING I HOPE YOUENJOY WATCHING -- AND I LOOKFORWARD TO SHARING EVEN MORESTORIES IN THE NEW YEAR.IF YOU HAVE ANY VETERANRELATED STORIES IN YOURCOMMUNITY PLEASE FREE TO SENDME AN EMAIL -- HOME-FRONT-AT-W-C-P-O-DOT-