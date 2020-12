Consumer Alert: Home Depot Recalls Ceiling Fans With Blades That Could Fly Off CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:26s - Published 8 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:26s - Published Consumer Alert: Home Depot Recalls Ceiling Fans With Blades That Could Fly Off Home Depot is recalling nearly 200,000 ceiling fans because the blades could detach. 0

