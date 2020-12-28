Non-COVID world already baked into stock market: analyst

As she looks ahead to 2021, Hilary Kramer of Kramer Capital Research says the glory days of high-growth stocks are gone and that a post-COVID world has already been baked into the stock market.
This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
As she looks ahead to 2021, Hilary Kramer of Kramer Capital Research says the glory days of high-growth stocks are gone and that a post-COVID world has already been baked into the stock market.
This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
*Vegan protein bar players are focusing on improving their product portfolio as consumers are moving towards healthier snacks that..
*Market players are focusing on innovating and designing solar hybrids with augmented passenger capacity to fulfil the growing..