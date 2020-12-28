Utica man arrested following Oneida Street stabbing
A Utica man is under arrest, accused of stabbing another man Monday afternoon.
Police say a male was stabbed in the abdomen shortly after 10:00 this morning near the intersection of oneida street and hobart street.
The victim's wounds are not life- threatening.
29-year-old davarr pedlar of utica is charged with assault.
