Search continues for suspect in Christmas day storage unit homicide

(WTHI) - Police are still searching for the suspect in a Christmas day homicide.

The search continues... for a vigo county murder suspect... this afternoon.

It's been three days since police found "sarah henderson"... dead... inside a local storage unit.

As the search continues... we're hearing from her kids... who say... they'd do anything... to have her back.

But first... here's what we know... about the suspect.

Police say "philip atterson" may be armed... and "is" considered dangerous.

He may be driving a silver vehicle... possibly a "chevy cobalt" or "dodge caliber".

Police think he could be in terre haute... or indianapolis... on sunday..

Henderson's two kids visited the storage unit... on "east springhill drive".

That's where police... found their mother... on christmas day.

Her daughter... "erica ornduff"... says atterson was her mom's boyfriend.

She had no idea... they lived in the unit... until "after" her mom's death.

Ornduff described a complicated... and strained relationship... with her mom.

She says when she heard the news she was in shock.

7:46:22 - :39 "for a second i just stood there because i was shocked and i didn't know what to say and then i just broke down and i instantly thought about the last thing that i said to her and then i just cried."

The siblings say they do "not" know what happened to their mom... but... they do want atterson arrested... and to spend his life in prison.

If you have any information about this case... or "philip atterson"... call police.

You can also call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.

All calls are anonymous.

