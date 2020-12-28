Global  
 

Restaurants Prepare For New Year's Eve Unlike Any Other

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly
Restaurants Prepare For New Year's Eve Unlike Any OtherDan Koob reports.

New Year's Eve in Sydney, your questions answered

After a year like no other, Sydney is set to celebrate a New Year like no other.
The Age

Virtual New Year’s Eve: How To Watch Streaming Celebrations Across The Country

The normal large gatherings on New Year's Eve won't be happening this year but cities across the U.S....
cbs4.com

Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 'Super-spreader' New Year's Eve parties could cost lives, warns Swann

Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 'Super-spreader' New Year's Eve parties could cost lives, warns Swann The Northern Ireland public have been urged not to hold potential "super-spreader" New Year's Eve...
Belfast Telegraph


Fireworks, Shooting Guns Illegal In Baltimore, Officials Remind Residents Ahead Of New Year's Eve [Video]

Fireworks, Shooting Guns Illegal In Baltimore, Officials Remind Residents Ahead Of New Year's Eve

With New Year's Eve around the corner and most residents staying closer to home, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison wanted to remind residents that fireworks and shooting guns into the air are..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore
KISS play concert to 'KISS 2020 Goodbye' [Video]

KISS play concert to 'KISS 2020 Goodbye'

The legendary rock band is playing and streaming from Dubai on New Year’s Eve. Rick Damigella talked with Gene Simmons about the show.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL
How to Celebrate New Year’s Eve If You’re Spending It Away From Your Significant Other [Video]

How to Celebrate New Year’s Eve If You’re Spending It Away From Your Significant Other

If you’re spending New Year’s Eve away from your significant other here are a few things you can do to celebrate remotely. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Buzz60