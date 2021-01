Maximus film

Maximus film trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Max, a jaded ex-con works as a social worker at the house of Eliane, an elderly woman.

Despite his efforts to rehabilitate himself he ends up having to resume his criminal activities to bail out his brother, in debt with a local mobster Short film Directed by : Jean-Christophe Bouzy starring Satya Dusaugey, Est├ęban, Jean-Paul Rouve Produced by : Les Films Velvet Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 21 min 59 seconds Production year: 2020 Country: France